Iran prioritizes expanding strategic ties with neighbors: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran prioritizes expansion of strategic ties with neighboring countries, especially in economic area.

“Historic and cultural affinities among the regional people are strong basis for expansion and promotion of cooperation with the neighboring countries which will benefit the regional people and governments,” Rouhani said during session on “expansion of cooperation with neighbors”.

He added, “Increasing and strengthening economic cooperation with the neighboring countries can play an important role in overcoming the problems.”

The president also said that the Iranian government and people have always been beside the people in the neighboring countries and welcome expansion of relations.

“We all should make efforts to develop the whole region. A coordinated and joint economy in the region will help peace and security,” he said.

Rouhani said in July that Iran is seeking to broaden its relations with its neighbors as well as other friendly countries.

“We hope to boost our cooperation with the neighbors including Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as all other friendly states such as China and Persian Gulf and Caspian Sea littoral states,” Rouhani said during a cabinet session.

