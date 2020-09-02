According to PersianRestaurant.org, By definition, restaurant is a place where you can eat a meal and pay for it. A restaurant concept is the overall idea or theme that defines the restaurant. Concepts include the menu's design, service style, dining room decor, and most importantly the style of food. Fine Dining is a restaurant concept that offers patrons the finest in food, service, and atmosphere. Fine dining restaurants have a formal atmosphere and are almost always a sit down restaurant, and have a fancier menu than most restaurants. Fine dining Persian Restaurants in Michigan are always leaning towards an exclusive vibe which includes the plates, flatware, linens as well as the furniture.

Employee’s dress code in a fine dining Persian Restaurant in Michigan is on the side of formality, with collared shirts, pleated slacks, and vests. Dining room is more than just tables and chairs as it sets the tone, the ambiance of the restaurant. The right furniture will tie the restaurant’s theme together and improve the flow of it. That’s why fine dining Persian Restaurants require a much quieter setting and should have wider seats for maximum comfort and durability.

Michigan

The state of Michigan is located in the eastern region of the north-central United States and is situated on two separate peninsulas the Lower (mainly an industrial area) and Upper Peninsulas (sparsely populated and mineral-rich). The name Michigan comes from the Ojibwe word “mishigamaa,” which means “large lake” or “large water.” In 1805, Michigan became a U.S. territory joined the Union as a free state in 1837.

It is the only state in the United Sates that touches four of the five Great Lakes (Huron, Michigan, Erie, and Superior).Three of Michigan's major industries are manufacturing, tourism and agriculture. Michigan is the only place in the world with a floating post office. The J.W. Westcott II is the only boat in the world that delivers mail to ships while they are still underway. They have been operating for 125 years. Detroit is the car capital of the world with General Motors, Chrysler, and Ford. It is often called Motor Town or Motown. Residents living in Detroit were the first Americans to have telephone numbers.

Michigan cities

Major and important cities in Michigan consist of:

· Adrian, Alma, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Bay City, Benton Harbor, Bloomfield Hills, Cadillac, Dearborn, Detroit, East Lansing, Flint, Grayling, Grosse Pointe, Hancock, Highland Park, Holland, Houghton, Iron Mountain, Ironwood, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Livonia, Ludington, Mackinaw City, Manistee, Marquette, Menominee, Midland, Monroe, Mount Clemens, Mount Pleasant, Niles, Petoskey, Royal Oak, Sault Sainte Marie, Traverse City, Trenton, Warren, Wyandotte, Ypsilanti

Persian Restaurants in Michigan

Fine dining Persian Restaurants in Michigan serve quality food with excellent service. Waiters and staff in these Persian Restaurants have a positive attitude and the chef and cooks make sure dishes are served on time. Additionally Persian chefs are able to accommodate people who can’t eat dairy, gluten. etc.

Find the best Persian Restaurants to experience Iranian culture and cuisine.

Source: www.persianrestaurant.org - Home of Persian Restaurants