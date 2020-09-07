Swiss foreign minister meets Zarif

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Monday morning.

Yesterday, the Swiss Foreign Minister met the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf , and attended the ceremony held for the 100th anniversary of Iran-Switzerland relations.

Cassis had traveled to Isfahan on the first day of his trip to Iran and had also visited some of the city's historic monuments.

Discussions on bilateral relations, international issues, as well as the issue of the Swiss financial channel are among the topics of Cassis' consultations with Iranian officials.