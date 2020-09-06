Ghalibaf says U.S. can’t impose talks on Iran

TEHRAN — Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday voiced opposition to any dialogue with the United States, saying Washington “cannot impose dialogue on us”.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis who had visited Tehran to celebrate the centenary of Switzerland’s diplomatic presence in Iran.

The Iranian people will never forgive Washington for the damage it inflicted on them through sanctions, the parliament speaker asserted.

“The Iranian people, due to historical reasons including unilateral, unjust and illegal sanctions, are quite pessimistic toward the American rulers and therefore the firm decision of the government and the Iranian nation is to strengthen economy and indigenous technology in order to pass this stage,” Ghalibaf pointed out.



Highlighting Iran’s policy of cooperation with all countries, the parliament speaker said, “In addition to such cooperation, we are opposed to any hegemony, and the refusal to negotiate with the U.S. is because of their hegemonic approach.”

According to Tasnim, Ghalibaf said that an “independent Europe” could establish dynamic relations with Iran.

“Europe must not come under the influence of the U.S. policies, particularly given that their (American) measures have led to instability and insecurity in the region.”

Taking a swipe at the U.S. for assassinating top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani, the parliament speaker said withdrawal from the region is the price the U.S. will have to pay for committing such a crime.

Ghalibaf further warned that the decision from certain regional countries to normalize ties with the Zionist regime would not resolve the problems facing the region, saying, “Such measures would intensify instability in the region.”

He also hailed Switzerland for its record in promoting global peace and security and its focus on humanitarian issues.

For his part, the visiting Swiss foreign minister said Iran is suffering from the economic problems caused by the sanctions.

The United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and imposed the harshest sanctions in history against Iran.

Iran, Switzerland celebrate centenary of diplomatic ties

Also, in a ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Switzerland and Iran marked the centenary of diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the ceremony, Foreign Minister Cassis said Switzerland and Iran have promoted reciprocal trust over the past 100 years.

Switzerland have also been representing the U.S. interest section in Iran since 1979, when the U.S. cut diplomatic ties with Iran.



“It is a source of my joy that along with you I am marking the centenary of Switzerland’s diplomatic presence in Iran,” Cassis said, according to a translation of his remarks.

He said photos all around show the history of friendship between the two countries.

The photos are not just artistic works but a treasure of friendship between Iran and Switzerland, Cassis added.

He also said the history of friendly relations between Iran and Switzerland dates back to 1873, when the two countries signed a commercial agreement.

Switzerland was among the first European countries that established trade ties with Iran, he said, adding before commercial ties the people and governments in the two countries had great respect for each other.

The Swiss foreign minister also said “diplomats build bridges for confidence and understanding”.

