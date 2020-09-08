Marcopolo Tourism Group is Awarded as a Distinguished Entrepreneur in 2019 - 2020

Marcopolo Tourism Group, due to the creative and effective measures in tourism industry as well as developing business processes and patterns and empowering human resources and increasing efficiency, with regard to the 3-year consecutive positive assessment of the company, was selected as a Distinguished Entrepreneur in 2019 – 2020 and Dr. Hassan Taghizadeh Ansari, the managing director of Marcopolo Tourism Group was selected and awarded as a distinguished Entrepreneur by the 13th Festival of Entrepreneurship organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

Nowadays, entrepreneurship, as a national strategy for achieving economic success, social welfare, a happier life, cultural development, creativity, and innovation, is of note in developed countries, and undoubtedly, entrepreneurs play an important role to help such goals realized in the best way possible.

The policy-making council of the festival has taken the required measures to select and introduce the distinguished entrepreneurs in economic, social, and cultural sections including agriculture, industry, services, and self-employment, with regard to the function of each nominee within a period of 3 years and in line with the developmental plans of the country. The festival was also attended by the respected governor-general of the city of Tehran as well as the related deputies and director-generals of the ministry.

It is worth mentioning that Marcopolo Tourism Group was founded in 2001 and offers tourism services in various areas such as domestic, incoming, and outgoing tour and travel services, tourism-related education and training, e-tourism services, hotel management, and hoteliering, health tourism, to name some. Marcopolo Tourism Group also participates in over 40 national and international tourism events per annum and makes efforts to derive satisfaction from the clients in whatever field the services are offered.