Swiss FM lauds talks with Rouhani on future of nuclear deal

TEHRAN – Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has said that he had good conversations with President Hassan Rouhani on the future of the 2015 nuclear deal and the region.

“Meeting with President @HassanRouhani. Good exchange on future of Iran nuclear deal and stability of the region,” Cassis tweeted on Tuesday.

Rouhani met with Cassis on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, Rouhani said that history has shown that the Iranians do not give in to bullying of a power.

“It has been for many years that the United States has been seeking to eliminate the Islamic Republic system and interfere in Iran’s internal affairs. In a miscalculation, Mr. Trump imagined he could bring the Islamic Republic’s system to knees in three months through imposing pressure and economic war on Iran,” Rouhani stated.

Rouhani added that Washington has realized that it will achieve nothing by its sanctions on Iran.

However, Rouhani said, “The path is open for the United States whenever it decides to stop making mistakes and make up for its illegal actions and return to the 2231 resolution and the JCPOA.”

Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPO) in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history against the Islamic Republic under his famous “maximum pressure” strategy against Tehran. By quitting the deal and imposing sanctions the U.S. violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which endorsed the JCPOA.

For his part, Cassis said that Switzerland stands beside Iran in solving the problems, noting that the Swiss financial channel has been launched in this respect.

The Swiss foreign minister also said that all countries should honor international rules and regulations.

“All countries in the world should be assured that a strong legal system works in the world so that they can live in tranquility and that is why that all countries, especially powerful countries, should be fully committed to international rules and regulations.”

Cassis visited Iran to celebrate the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Cassis, accompanied by a delegation, started his three-day tour of Iran on Saturday. He first visited the touristic city of Isfahan and then Tehran.

