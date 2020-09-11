Moscow Image of the Book honors Iranian illustrators, designers

TEHRAN – Twelve Iranian artists have been honored in various categories of the XIII International Illustration and Book Design Competition – Image of the Book in Moscow, Russia.

Ali Busari, Haleh Qorbani and Sahar Doostar received awards in the Illustrations for Fiction. Delaram Faghani also received an honorable mention.

In the Original Picture Book section Amir Shabanipur, Hadi Baghdadi and Pejman Baghinzadeh won awards, and Ali Abbasnia, Fatemeh Khosravian, Salimeh Babakhan and Golriz Gorgani won honorable mentions.

In the Illustrations for the Works for Children and Youth section, Pegah Derakshan-Rokni only received an honorable mention.

The Russian winners of the contest received their awards during the closing ceremony of the Moscow International Book Fair, which was held from September 2 to 6.

The foreign winners will be honored during the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, which will take place in the Italian city from April 12 to 15.

The competition is organized by the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation in cooperation with the Association of Book Illustrators and Designers at the Moscow Union of Artists.

More than 600 works were submitted to the competition this year while the jury decided not to award the Grand Prix.

Photo: Front cover of Iranian writer Mohammadreza Rahmani’s “That Day When It Rained Coins” illustrated by Haleh Qorbani who won an award in the Illustrations for Fiction section of the Image of the Book in Moscow.

