What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Sadaf Sabuhi is showcasing her latest painting collection named “Déjà Vu” in an exhibition currently underway at Golhaye Davudi Gallery. The exhibit runs until September 23 at the gallery that can be found at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of digital paintings by Mehdi Mohammad-Zaheri is currently underway at Idea Gallery.

The exhibition titled “My Iran” will run until September 24 at the gallery located at 26, 18th St. off Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Shirin Gallery 1 is showcasing paintings by Katayun Moqaddam in an exhibition titled “Entanglement”.

Shirin Gallery 2 is also playing host to a group charity exhibition named “Dandelion and Wishes” by curator Mahnaz Karimi.

Both exhibits will run until September 30 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Watercolor

* Atashzad Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Bita Qassambashi.

The exhibit entitled “Being” runs until September 22 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculpture by Hossein Azadi is currently underway at Etemad Gallery 1.

Etemad Gallery 2 is also playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sahar Safarian.

The exhibitions will be running until September 29 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Aran Gallery is showcasing sculptures by Kusha Musavi in an exhibition named “Endless and Unclear”.

The exhibition will run until October at the gallery that can be found at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Drawing

* Samaneh Yusefi is showcasing a collection of her latest drawings in an exhibition named “Atrium” at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until September 29 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Caricature

* Caricature by Qasem Hajizadeh and Ardeshir Mohasses published in Iranian magazines from 1956 to 1976 are on display in an exhibition at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 23 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.



Multimedia

* Artibition Gallery is displaying paintings and sculptures by Parvaneh Etemadi, Manuchehr Motabar, Mahmud Zendeh, Sadeq Tabrizi, Ali Nedai and some other prominent artists in an exhibition name “Collector Six”.

The exhibit will continue until October 6 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Mitra Rezai, Maryam Eshraqi, Ali Jabbari, Sahar salehi, Mohammad Mohammadi, Aida Sadeqi and several other artists is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit named “Autumn Alley” will be running until September 23 at the gallery that can be found at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

MMS



