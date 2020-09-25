National contest to be held on environmental projects

TEHRAN – A national competition will be held on October 1, for students and graduates of engineering and medicine to test their ability to implement a team project.

The national contest called “Rah Zist 3” will be held in cooperation with the National Elites Foundation and the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, in the fields of water and environment, energy, transportation, biotechnology, and intelligence.

All students and graduates of engineering, medical sciences, and basic sciences of the whole country, can attend this competition to test them in carrying out real projects required by the country.

The selected ones will benefit from the facilities of the National Elites Foundation, and they will also experience cooperating with hi-tech companies.

