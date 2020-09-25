Iranian cuisine: Morasa Polo 

Morasa Polo (Jewelled Rice) is an eye-catching Persian rice dish, which boasts an amalgam of delightful sweet and sour taste. To make it, vegetable materials such as carrots, almonds, raisins have been used.

The sweet festive dish of Persian tradition is often served at weddings to bring sweetness to the wedded couple. Morasa Polo is sometimes referred to as the king of all Persian dishes is also known as “Javaher Polo” which is translated to Jeweled Rice.

Every element represents a special kind jewel! Barberries represents rubies and pistachios for emeralds. This is one a rare sweet-and-savory Persian dishes and is made of loads of nuts and dried fruits, namely pistachios, almonds, candied orange peel, barberries, carrots and saffron.

It is prepared using a little sugar to balance the sourness of the barberries. It is basically served with chicken cooked with saffron.

AFM/