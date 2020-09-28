Persian bookstores offer “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened” 

TEHRAN – American author Jenny Lawson’s autobiography “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir” has recently been published in Persian.

Saman Shahraki is the publisher of the book published by Khazeh publishing house in Tehran.



The book originally released by Amy Einhorn Books in April 2012 was the number-one New York Times bestseller in May.

Lawson realized that the most mortifying moments of our lives — the ones we’d like to pretend never happened — are in fact the ones that define us. In “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened”, Lawson takes readers on a hilarious journey recalling her bizarre upbringing in rural Texas, her devastatingly awkward high school years, and her relationship with her long-suffering husband, Victor.

She recounts her life from childhood through school, romance, marriage and motherhood in her first book.

Chapters include: “Stanley the Magical, Talking Squirrel”, “A Series of Angry Post-It Notes to My Husband”, “And Then I Snuck a Dead Cuban Alligator on an Airplane.” Pictures with captions (no one would believe these things without proof) accompany the text.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of American author Jenny Lawson’s autobiography “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened”.

MMS/YAW

