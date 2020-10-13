1st VP stresses need for developing Comprehensive Energy Plan

TEHRAN – Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri has said that developing the country’s Comprehensive Energy Plan (CEP) should be on the agenda for all the relevant organizations and government bodies, Shana reported.

Addressing the Supreme Council of Energy on Monday, the official thanked the Oil Ministry, the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO), and other related organizations for developing the country's comprehensive energy plan and said: "Developing the country's comprehensive energy plan is a valuable step that should be finalized as soon as possible as the country’s main strategy in the field of energy."

Emphasizing the need to develop the energy sector, especially the oil and gas industries in the country, Jahangiri said: "Undoubtedly, the main source of development of the country in the coming years will be oil and gas resources."

"Of course, the government's budget reliance on oil revenues should be reduced, however, the development of the country in the next 20 years, both in the industrial and non-industrial sectors is bond to the oil and gas resources," he added.

The development of the country's oil and gas industry must be in such a way that these sectors would be able to contribute $70-$100 billion to the country's economy every year, the official stressed, adding: “This means that in addition to meeting domestic needs, we must be able to export surplus production to other countries.”

He further stressed the need for energy optimization in the country, saying that precise planning must be devised and efforts must be taken to boost optimization in all sectors especially the energy sector.

“We must see serious reforms and changes in various sectors such as automobile manufacturing, home appliances, construction, and public transportation,” he said.

