Millennia-old tree in Alborz to be demarcated

TEHRAN- A 2700-year-old Juniper in Shahrestanak village, Alborz province, is scheduled to be demarcated in the near future, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The demarcation project aims at preserving the national property by installing guards, barbed wire, and profile board as well as banning camping and livestock grazing within its boundaries, Abbas Noori announced on Wednesday.

The project will be carried out in close collaboration with the natural resources and watershed management department of the province, the official added.

Juniper is a very valuable and long-lasting species that grows in mountainous and high areas and has a special place in the legends and myths of Iranian people.

It has long been a symbol of immortality in Iranian culture and it can be seen in historical Iranian miniatures.

Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

