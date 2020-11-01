TEDPIX loses 25,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 25,997 points to 1.279 million on Sunday.

Over 5.411 billion securities worth 49.45 trillion rials (about $1.177 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index dropped 19,515 points and the second market’s index lost 50,611 points.

TEDPIX fell 124,000 points, or 9.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.288 million points at the end of the previous week.

The indices of Abadan Power Generation Company, Iran Khodro Group, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar-Abbas Oil Refinery, and Tamin Cement Investment Company were the most traded indices during the past week.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18.

MA/MA