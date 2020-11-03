“Living Better with Your Child’s Emotions” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of French author Aurelie Cretin’s “Living Better with Your Child’s Emotions” (“Vivre mieux avec les emotions de son enfant”) has recently been published by Shamdoni Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Zeinab Chinichian.

All emotions—joy, anger, sadness, fear—are essential for the child to develop, communicate and express what he needs or wants, what he likes or what he does not like. But it is not always easy to understand why he reacts in such and such a way to everyday situations.

This is why this book, designed to better experience the emotions of the child, offers all the useful points of reference to react to his/her fears; allow him to appreciate the moments of joy; find the right attitude when angry; help him when he is sad; differentiate between normal and excessive emotions; and, manage their own emotions as parents.

This enables parents to react in the most appropriate way to the emotions of the child, to give themselves every opportunity to support him as well as possible, so that he has more confidence in himself. The book offers concrete solutions and adapted tools, promoting good management of everyone’s emotions.

Cretin is a psychologist and psychotherapist, practicing in behavioral and cognitive therapy. She engages in private practice in Lyon and teaches at the University of Lyon-I.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of French writer Aurelie Cretin’s book “Living Better with Your Child’s Emotions”.

RM/MMS/YAW