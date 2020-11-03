Dead of Night Film Festival honors Iran’s “Divinity”

TEHRAN – Iranian short film “Divinity” (“Malakout”) has won two honors, including the best director award for Farnush Abedi, at the Dead of Night Film Festival in Liverpool.

The international horror film festival was held last week online in the northwestern English city.

“Divinity” also received the best score award. Sorush Abedi has worked as a composer in this acclaimed short animation.

The film tells the story of a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

Produced at Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center, “Divinity” has been screened in numerous international events and won several awards, including the Excellence Award at the 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival.

Katie Beurdert was selected as best actress for her role in “Show Me Jack” by Sam Strong at the Dead of Night Film Festival.

The award for best actor went to Jayson Warner Smith for his role in “Salt Water Taffy” by Michael Benedetti.

The Audience Choice Award was presented to “Snarl” by L.J. Stark Greenwood, and “Dead Teenage Séance” by Dante Vescio and Rodrigo Gasparini was picked as best short.

Photo: A scene from “Malakout” by Iranian director Farnush Abedi.

MMS/YAW