National congress on university, COVID-19 to be held

TEHRAN – The first national congress with the theme of university and COVID-19 will be held on January 6-7, 2021.

The event will be held with the aim of discussing the psychological, social, and health effects of this disease on the health of individuals, especially the university community, IRNA reported.

Lifestyle, psychological, educational, social, family consequences, post-coronavirus university, prevention, and health behaviors, safe and healthy environment, and COVID-19 are major topics of this congress.

COVID-19 is surging globally with 47.9 million infections and over 1.2 million mortalities, haunting countries that had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks.

With over 238,000 fatalities, the U.S. has recorded the world’s highest official death toll. It is also fast reaching ten million confirmed cases.

The second-highest official death toll in the world is related to India with over eight million confirmed cases and 123,000 deaths.

In Brazil, the cases have been rising steadily, with the country has recorded more than 5.5 million cases with 160,000 deaths.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokesperson Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 8,452 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 646,164. She added that 500,400 patients have so far recovered, but 5,426 still remain in critical conditions of the disease.

During the past 24 hours, 419 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 36,579, she added.

Lari noted that so far 5,073,034 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, East Azarbaijan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Qazvin, Lorestan, Ardebil, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Gilan, Bushehr, Zanjan, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, Mazandaran, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Alborz, West Azarbaijan, Markazi, Kerman, North Khorasan, Hamedan, Yazd, and Kordestan.

The provinces of Hormozgan, Fars, and Golestan and Sistan-Baluchestan are also on alert.

FB/MG