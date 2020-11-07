Stockholm Intl. Film Festival picks “Sun Children”, “Wasteland”

TEHRAN – “Sun Children” and “The Wasteland”, two films by Iranian filmmakers, will be competing in the Stockholm International Film Festival, which will take place in the Swedish capital from November 11 to 22.

The child labor movie “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money. Everything changes, however, when Ali is entrusted to find a hidden treasure underground but must first enroll at the Sun School, a charitable institution that tries to educate street kids and child laborers.

“Sun Children” has been acclaimed previously in several festivals. The film won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

It was named best film in the international competition of the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan in late October. Majid was also crowned the best director.

The movie brought Ruhollah Zamani the award for best actor and Majidi the Zaven Qukasian Golden Butterfly.

Zamani was named the best young actor at the 77th Venice Film Festival, winning the Marcello Mastroianni Award in September.

“Sun Children” will also open the 8th Ajyal Film Festival, in the Qatari capital of Doha on November 18.

“The Wasteland” by Ahmad Bahrami is about an old brick manufacturing factory that is going to be shut down, and all that matters to the factory supervisor is to keep his lover unharmed.

The film won the Orizzonti award for best film at the 77th Venice Film Festival in September, while it also received the Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Foundation Award of the festival.

Moreover, “The Wasteland” is an entry to the Singapore International Film Festival running from November 26 to December 6.

Photo: A scene from “The Wasteland” by Ahmad Bahrami.

RM/MMS/YAW