5-star hotel inaugurated in Kish Island

TEHRAN –A newly constructed five-star hotel has been inaugurated in the Persian Gulf island of Kish, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

With about 15,000 square meters built-up area, the 12-story hotel has 171 rooms and enjoys several facilities such as sports fields, conference halls, and restaurants.

Having almost 50 hotels with more than 13,000 beds and no need to get a visa for foreigners makes Kish Island a luring destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

Having different flights from the Persian Gulf littoral states to the island as well as having sea transportation, while the island enjoys the best tourism infrastructures, also helps to boost tourism on the island.

Over the past couple of decades, the coral Kish Island has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop, and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever-growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks, and retail complexes.

ABU/MG

