Rouhani reaffirms Iran’s support for Lebanon

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday congratulated the Lebanese people and government on their country’s Independence Day, reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s support for Lebanon.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will stand beside the people and government of Lebanon like before,” Rouhani said in a message to Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, IRNA reported.

He referred to the tough days that Lebanon experienced in 2020, saying the Lebanese people emerged victorious through perseverance and resistance and under the guidance of their wise leaders.

The president added Lebanon proved to the world that it keeps to the path to dignity, independence and progress under the leadership of President Aoun and that rapport and cooperation among various political groups would go on.

He further underlined that the Islamic Republic is prepared for the promotion of cooperation in all fields.

November 22 marks the Lebanese Independence Day and is celebrated in remembrance of the liberation from the French Mandate.

