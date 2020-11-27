Defense Ministry warns of harsh response to enemies

TEHRAN — Iran’s Defense Ministry has warned the enemies against any wrong moves, saying any mistake would draw a strong and crushing response from the Iranian naval forces.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said all Iran’s friends and foes acknowledge the naval power of the Islamic Republic, Tasnim reported.

The Navy’s advances in the defense industry and its modern achievements have frightened the enemies and have made them realize that “any mistake will draw a harsh, devastating and regrettable response” from the Iranian Navy, the statement read.

It added that the Defense Ministry will keep supplying the naval forces in the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps with modern equipment to enable them to carry out missions.

MH/PA