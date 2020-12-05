Lublin Film Festival praises Iran’s “Eleventh Step”

TEHRAN – Iranian animated short “The Eleventh Step” has won the Honorary Award of the 14th edition of the Lublin Film Festival.

The festival took place in the Polish city of Lublin from December 23 to 28.

Directed by Maryam Kashkulinia, the movie has been produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

“The Eleventh Step” has been produced based on children’s writer Susan Taqdis’s acclaimed story of the same title. It is about a lion cub that never dared to take one more step toward its freedom when the zookeeper forgot to lock the door on its cage.

In a statement published by the organizers of the Lublin Film Festival, the jury said that the award went to the movie “For a beautiful palette of colors and a wise story about going beyond your limits. We wish an eleventh step to everybody!”

“The Eleventh Step” has been screened in several international events, including the Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France.

Earlier in October, Iran’s 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth honored the movie with the Golden Butterfly for best animated short.

The Lublin festival’s Grand Prix went to the short documentary “Weirdy” by Pawel Dyllus from Poland.

The film is about the brilliant artist and director Bogdan Dziworski who is back making a new film after a long break. As he works, a unique relationship builds between the director and his young cinematographer, Pawel.

The film received the honor “For revealing the secret of the film, for catching THOSE moments and capturing one of the most interesting creators of Polish documentaries in action. For the author’s vision based on trust and giving a voice to the unusual character that is impossible to dislike.”

The award for best feature film went to “Eastern” by Piotr Adamski from Poland.

The drama is set in a dystopian world, where the rules are set by ruthless patriarchal code. Two young girls are forced to take bloody revenge to save the honor of their families.

Photo: “Eleventh Step” by Iranian director Maryam Kashkulinia.

MMS/YAW



