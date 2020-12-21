Iran, Russia agree on expansion of technical co-op in oil, gas sectors

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that Iran and Russia agreed to boost technical cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, IRNA reported.

The minister made the remarks after his meeting with the Russia Deputy Prime Alexander Novak and Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov in Moscow on Monday.

“We discussed the issues related to stabilizing the global oil market in the meeting”, Zanganeh stated.

"Russia has played a decisive role in stabilizing the global oil market over the years, and we talked with each other in the framework of OPEC Plus, given the serious cooperation in OPEC", he said, adding, “Our views in this area were close to each other.”

Mentioning that the OPEC Plus meeting will be held on January 4, the minister said that a meeting in this regard will be held in February as well.

He said both countries stressed the importance of doing so to maintain the stability of the global oil market and future prospects in this area.

During the meeting with Zanganeh, the Russian deputy prime minister called for more cooperation between Iran and Russia especially in the field of energy.

