Iranian properties gain national heritage status 

TEHRAN - A total of six historical monuments and aging structures scattered across Iran’s Ardebil province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Sunday in a letter to the governor-general of the northwestern province.

Brick Castel of Khullar, Gurakan Qareh historical site, and Ardebil Garrison are on the list, which also includes Haj Ebadollah Hosseinieh, Esmaeil Beig Shirvani Mansion, and Zangi Castle.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

