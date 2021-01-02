Nasirzadeh elected as head of Iran Bodybuilding Federation

TEHRAN - Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh was elected as new president of Iran Bodybuilding Federation on Saturday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Nasirzadeh was elected for a four-year term till 2024. He was elected as head of the federation with 28 votes out of 43 votes.

Hossein Yarmohammadian came second with 15 votes.

Nasirzadeh replaced Nasser Pouralifard who was forced to withdraw from his post due to a law barring the employment of retirees in government, state or public institutions which use state funds or facilities.

Nasirzadeh was serving as head of Iran Wrestling League Organization.