Next group of volunteers to receive Iranian COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN – The domestically-made coronavirus vaccine will be injected into four more volunteers this week provided that the health ministry’s approval is obtained.

Seven days should pass since the first injection is done. The health ministry carries out studies carefully and issues the permit for the next injection, IRNA quoted Payam Tabarsi, a member of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, as saying on Sunday.

The first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers was unveiled and injected into three volunteers during a ceremony on December 29, 2020.

After vaccination, the candidates must remain in quarantine for a week to a month to show the side effects of the vaccine. In the meantime, the test results are checked several times for blood and cellular immunity.

After the results of the study are determined, the second stage begins with the injection in 500 people, and after 28 days, the third phase begins with mass production.

Mostafa Ghane'ei, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, said that the domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccine will probably be injected into the whole population by September 23, 2021.

Hossein Vatanpour, an official with the Ministry of Health, has said 16 Iranian knowledge-based companies are working on all types of vaccine platforms. One company is active in producing DNA-based vaccines, and about three others are working to make mRNA-based vaccines, he added.

Christoph Hamelmann, WHO Representative in Iran, said on December 28, 2020, that sanctions imposed by the United States will have no effect on importing coronavirus vaccines by Iran from the COVAX, a global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We support and assist Iran in obtaining essential items from the global market, and we did so since the beginning of the pandemic, as we anticipated the provision of medicine to be affected by sanctions,” he added, ILNA reported.

COVAX member states, including Iran, will jointly decide on which brand of vaccine each country to purchase, and the final decision will be announced by the officials, he noted.

