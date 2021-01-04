Iran’s “Am I a Wolf?”, “Song Sparrow” on Oscars 2021 longlist of animated shorts

TEHRAN – “Am I a Wolf?” and “Song Sparrow” from Iran are among the 96 short animated movies qualifying for the Academy Awards 2021 longlist.

“Am I a Wolf?” directed by Amir-Hushang Moin qualified at the 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival by winning the Hiroshima Prize of the Japanese event.

The acclaimed short produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults tells the story of a group of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

“Am I a Wolf?” received several awards in Iranian and international events, including the Grand Prix at the 12th Paris International Animation Film Festival and the Light of Asia Grand Prize at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in September 2019.

The film also won the Golden Dove for best animated film at the 62nd DOK Leipzig in Germany in 2019.

“Song Sparrow”, a co-production of Iran and Denmark, has qualified for entry onto the longlist upon receiving the award for best short animation at the Lebu International Film Festival in Santiago, Chile.

Directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia, the animated movie is about a group of refugees who try to gain entrance into a safe country in search of a better life. They pay a smuggler to convey them across the borders in a refrigerated truck. However, the freezing temperature inside the truck turns their hopes for a better future into a fierce struggle for survival.

Photo: A combination photo shows scenes from “Am I a Wolf?” and “Song Sparrow”.

