Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi laid to rest

Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi was laid to rest in the shrine city of Qom on Monday, January 4. Ayatollah Mesbah died on Friday evening at the age of 85 due to gastrointestinal disease. A philosopher and political theorist, the ayatollah was a member of the Assembly of Experts and the Society of the Seminary Teachers of Qom. He also founded the Baqir-ul-Uloom Institute and then the Imam Khomeini Education and Research Institute in the city of Qom, which he headed for the rest of his life.