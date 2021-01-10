Former Qatari PM: It’s good time for Persian Gulf states, Iran begin talks

TEHRAN- Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former Qatari prime minister, has suggested that it is now a good time for Persian Gulf Arab countries and Iran to start talks to settle the disputes peacefully.

"I have said before during the escalation of tensions during the Trump administration that opening a dialogue between Iran and the GCC countries could have important results. Such a dialogue could end tensions in the region and strengthen trust between the parties" Hamad bin Jassim wrote on his Twitter page.

The former prime minister added, "I believe that today, after the end of the tensions between the GCC countries and the arrival of the new administration in the White House, there is an opportunity for this dialogue, and I recommend that we seize it and ignore the existing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, especially with the Biden administration. We need a plan at all levels without relying on irrational calculations."

The former top official also suggested there should be no hesitation to “open doors for dialogue” between the two sides.

"We should not hesitate to open doors to such a dialogue because it will help us resolve the many tensions surrounding us. We know that there are different views between us and Iran on many issues, but this should not prevent dialogue with Iran, because we also cooperate with countries with which we do not agree on many issues."

AJ/PA

