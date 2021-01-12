Iran, UN discuss war on terrorism in Syria

TEHRAN-The United Nations secretary-general’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen and senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji held phone talks on Monday about the fight against terrorist groups in Syria.

According to the Nasim news agency, the two sides discussed the latest developments pertaining to Syria, including the upcoming meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, developments related to the Astana talks, and an escalation of activities by the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.

They also reviewed the achievements of the committee in 2020 and underlined the need for the committee to keep moving forward in the year 2021.

The two officials further expressed their support for holding a fifth meeting of the committee slated to be held in late January in Geneva.

Pedersen and Khaji also voiced concern over the activities of terrorist groups, especially those of Daesh, and stressed the need to keep fighting terror, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

AJ/PA