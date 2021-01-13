73,000 gambling, fraud websites filtered

TERAN – Some 73,000 gambling, phishing, and fraud websites identified through public reports have been filtered, Javad Babaei, deputy attorney general for cyberspace, has announced.

After creating a special portal in the Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (started August 22) to receive public reports of illegal websites, thousands of these violators have been identified and the websites have been filtered, he stated, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 20, 2020), 34 gambling ringleaders have been arrested and 12 gangs have been disrupted, Tehran police commander Hossein Rahimi told ISNA on January 4.

Cyber police chief Vahid Majid has said that in the past Iranian year, 53 people involved in seven betting and gambling groups were arrested. Moreover, some 3,000 websites and accounts active in social media have been identified and up to 800 persons have been handed to the judiciary in this regard.

As per Iranian law, designing, launching, and running betting and gambling websites are forbidden.

