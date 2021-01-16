Special Programs of HAMRAHE AVAL during Fatemiyah Days

- Religious groups and circles can broadcast their programs on the occasion of anniversary of martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) via internet of HAMRAHE AVAL (MCI) free-of-charge.

- All religious groups can take advantage of the possibility of live broadcast of their ceremonies using RUBIKA Messenger within the framework of this campaign which is held with the participation of AGHIGH Information Center.

- Given the restrictions and limitations caused by the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and the need to offer quality online services to religious groups, HAMRAHE AVAL (MCI) will donate 20 free gigabytes internet to all religious groups which participate in the campaign. For further information, religious groups and circles can log on the following address for registration and presentation of their documents: panel.aghigh.ir

- Launching mobile religious circles entitled “Aghigh-e Fatemi” is of the other programs of this comprehensive campaign which has been implemented at the threshold of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) so that all people and various strata of society can take advantage of this spiritual opportunity in various parts of Tehran city.

- In addition, a program entitled “Bab al-Qibla (Door of Qibla), which is broadcast from RUBIKA Messenger on religious occasions, will be aired online through Aghigh Channel in RUBIKA in the presence of religious, cultural and artistic guests.