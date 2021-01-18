Centuries-old Persian carpets, paintings added to national heritage list

TEHRAN – A total of 25 handmade rugs and carpets along with three oil paintings have been added to Iran’s cultural heritage list.

“Variety in texture, colors and patterns as the characteristics of these [handwoven] carpets, which date back to the 10th century AH, the 13th century AH, and the 14th century AH,” said Parham Janfeshan who presides over the cultural heritage department of Tehran province.

The objects are being kept at the Carpet Museum of Iran, and Negarestan Museum Garden, the official added.

Two paintings by Mohammad Ghaffari (1848-1940), better known as Kamal al-Molk, and one attributed to “Naghashbashi” were also added to the prestigious list, the official added.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and their good quality. The country’s official figures show the carpets have a significant share in Iran’s non-oil exports.

AFM/