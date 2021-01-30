New date for 2021 FIVB Volleyball U19 World C’ship announced

TEHRAN – Board of Directors of FIVB has accepted Iran Volleyball Federation’s proposed date for the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Shiraz, Iran from Jan. 9 to 16 January but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Now, the Iranian volleyball federation has announced that the competition will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 2 in the country.

It will be the 17th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship, contested by the men's national teams under the age of 19 of the members of the FIVB, the sport's global governing body.

Italy is the defending champions, having won their second title in Tunisia.