Museum of anthropology, cultural heritage to open in northwest Iran

TEHRAN – A local history museum dedicated to the anthropology and cultural heritage of the ancient town of Kowsar and its surroundings will soon open its doors to the public in the northwest Iranian town.

“The firsts phase of Kowsar’s cultural heritage museum is scheduled to be inaugurated in near future,” Jahangir Shahbazi, the tourism chief of the ancient town, said on Wednesday.

Anthropology and handicrafts sections of the museum will be coming on stream in the next phase, he added.

Kowsar is one of the earliest human settlements in Iran, the official said.

“Based on available evidence and works [which have been unearthed so far], Kowsar is one of the most historical regions of the country. There is evidence of life and civilization in this region that goes back to the Iron Age, and even beyond.”

Moreover, a new round of archaeological work is scheduled to commence in the town, which is hoped to add more to the historical values of the region.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble. The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

AFM/