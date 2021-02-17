Zarif categorically dismisses speculation about his presidential candidacy

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday categorically dismissed speculation about his candidacy for the June presidential elections.

Recently a list has been posted on social media in which names of Zarif’s speculative cabinet members have been mentioned.

Zarif jokingly said the authenticity of the cabinet list ascribed to him is a serious as the cartoon characters posted on social media.

Iranian presidential election will be held on June 18, 2021 in which principlists will most likely win.

Talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, he said, “My decision is the same that I had already announced…..and my decision is still the same.”

Zarif had previously dismissed speculation about his presidential candidacy, saying he is not fit for such a job. In his interviews with foreign media outlets Zarif had said he wants to return to his previous profession as university professor.

PA/PA