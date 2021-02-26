Iraqi FM due in Tehran on Saturday

TEHRAN – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is expected to arrive in Tehran on Saturday for the second time in a month, according to an Iraqi news agency.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, Iraqi Middle East News reported on Friday that the Iraqi foreign minister will travel to Tehran for the second time in less than a month.

The source did not give more detail about the visit and the issues that Hussein will discuss with Iranian officials.

The chief Iraqi diplomat paid a visit to Iran in early February during which he met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and President Hassan Rouhani.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement at that time.

During the meeting, Zarif expressed his appreciation to the Iraqi government for judicially following up on the assassination of the two anti-terror leaders, Major General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, expressing hope that anyone who ordered and carried out this criminal act would be punished through legal follow-up, according to the statement.

“Ending the presence of the American forces in the region would be the best response to this terrorist act,” Zarif said.

Foreign Minister Hussein, for his part, described the visits of the delegations of the two countries as a sign of the two sides' commitment to bilateral relations. Reviewing the issues of relations between the two countries in various fields, he explained the views of the Iraqi side in this regard.

The Iraqi foreign minister also met with Shamkhani, who expressed appreciation to Iraq for issuing an arrest warrant against former U.S. President Donald Trump who had ordered the assassination of General Soleimani and al-Muhandis.

SM/PA