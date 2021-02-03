Iran is against foreign intervention in Iraq: Rouhani

TEHRAN - Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, says his country is opposed to foreign intervention in domestic affairs of Iraq.

In a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesdays afternoon, Rouhani reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to Iraq’s stability, security, independence and sovereignty and noted, “The cooperation between both countries during the ISIS assault to save the region from terrorists is an indication of good mutual relations between Iran and Iraq.”

Elsewhere in his talks with the Iraqi official, Rouhani said, “The assassination of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is a shameful indication of foreign intervention in the form of state-terrorist operation.

The assassination targeted “the hero who conquered the ISIS.”

General Soleimani was a legendary commander in the fight against terrorists, including ISIS, known as Daesh in its Arabic acronym.

General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

Rouhani also said, “Iran supports Iraq to engage in regional interactions and believes Iraq is a key actor in political and security arrangements of the region.”

Rouhani also expressed his hope to see “the new U.S administration understands its presence in the region is detrimental to security, and Iran hopes the U.S. reconsider its policies in the region.”

For his part, Foreign Minister Hussein praised his meetings with Iranian officials, saying such meetings “deepen the mutual relations between the two countries” and create an environment to “increase cooperation” between the two neighbors.

He added, “The common cooperation committee is seeking to implement the agreements signed between Iran’s and Iraq’s presidents.”

Hussein also praised Iran for helping Iraq in its war against ISIS, saying, “The Iraqi nation appreciates Iran’s cooperation with Iraq to fight terrorists, especially ISIS, and Iraq will never forget it.”

The foreign minister also said, “Iraq is adamantly seeking to expel foreign forces from the country.”

The top Iraqi diplomat and his delegation also met with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of National Security, and Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister.