Javanmardi takes silver at World Shooting Para Sport World Cup

TEHRAN – Sareh Javanmardi of Iran won a silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 of the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup on Tuesday.

She claimed the silver medal with a score of 223.4. Manish Narwal from India seized the gold with 229.1. Nawal's score surpassed the previous world record of 228.6, which was held by Serbia's Rastko Jokic.

India’s Singhraj placed third on 201.7 points.

Javanmardi had also claimed a gold medal at the P2 women's 10m air pistol SH1.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing in the event until 24 March at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022.