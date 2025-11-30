Iran marking national week of persons with disabilities

TEHRAN – The national week of persons with disabilities is being held from November 29 to December 5 across the country with the theme of “Social Inclusion; Social Integration of Persons with Disabilities”, in line with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, December 3.

During a press conference held on Saturday, Seyed Jafar Hosseini, the head of the Welfare Organization, said that the budget to support persons with disabilities has increased by 81 percent in the current Iranian year, which began in March, compared to the previous year.

Since the administration took office [in July 2024], the budget has increased from 132 trillion rials (around 115 million dollars) to some 238 trillion rials (about 207 million dollars), the official noted, the Welfare Organization's website reported.

The recent reports have shown that around 11.8 percent of the country’s population, 10.5 million individuals, live with a disability, with men accounting for 11.2 percent of them. Genetic disorders and acquired disorders amount to 40.7 percent and 59.3 percent, respectively, in Iran, he said.

Currently, more than 1.6 million persons with disabilities are benefiting from the Welfare Organization's services. The organization will inaugurate some 452 centers during the week. These include 49 rehabilitation centres and 15 community-based rehabilitation (CBR) projects, 381 housing and employment projects, as well as 35 other projects with a total investment of 4.45 trillion rials (3.86 million dollars), 6.46 trillion rials (5.617 million dollars), and 3.41 trillion rials (2.713 million dollars), respectively.

Over 4 thousands persons with disabilities will be employed, and 35 solar panel projects will be launched, providing job opportunities for 21,000 persons with disabilities who are hard to employ.

Welfare Organization services

During Government week (August 24-30), the Welfare Organization inaugurated different projects, namely neighborhood-based social health, physical health, and cancer screening for women heads of household, CBR centers, validation of elderly day-care centers, and a talent search system for welfare recipients.

Neighborhood-based social health project focuses on revitalizing neighborhood institutions and benefiting from the capacity of qualified individuals, as well as centers under the supervision of Welfare Organization and communities to better serve the community, IRNA quoted Hosseini as saying.

The organization also launched 200 CBR in less privileged and remote areas where access to welfare services is limited. Social workers will receive a 20-hour training to start their jobs as facilitators in these centers. They will be responsible for some 150 cases. Overseeing local communities, identifying individuals with disabilities, as well as resources and measures, are among their responsibilities.

A total of 10,566 housing, employment, social, and rehabilitation projects with a total investment of 520 billion rials (some 452,000 dollars) were inaugurated on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of National Welfare Week, held from July 16 to 22, Hosseini further noted.

About 77 percent of the projects focused on employment, 21 percent on housing, and the remaining two percent on the social and rehabilitation sector, the official noted.

Moreover, 359 projects started, most of which would be implemented in Kerman, Lorestan, and Isfahan provinces.

“Over the past year, 14,000 housing units were provided to beneficiaries and people with disabilities. 45,966 houses are under construction. And 1,942 housing units will be handed over to people with disabilities during the week,” Hosseini highlighted.

The official went on to announce the launch of a job support fund. “Thanks to welfare services, nearly 200,000 beneficiaries and individuals with disabilities were employed, and the service sector accounts for 62 percent of the employment.”

MT/MG

