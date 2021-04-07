Bronze Age earthenware donated to Iranian museum

TEHRAN – An Iranian woman has donated a Bronze Age pottery to the Astan Quds Razavi Museum, a vast cultural heritage exhibition located in the holy shrine complex of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

“Now, this five-thousand-year-old object, which is a beige-colored earthen urn, is regarded as the oldest object existing at the museum,” an official with the museum said on Wednesday, ILNA reported.

“Measures related to the identification, illustration and documentation of this historical work, which is related to the Bronze Age and the third millennium BC, have been done and this work will go on show in near future,” the official explained.

AFM/