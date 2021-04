A ceremony was held on Thursday to commemorate the memory of Lt. Gen. Sayyad Shirazi who was martyred in front of his house in Tehran 22 years ago. The ceremony was arranged by the General Headquarters of the Army. Adbolrahim Musavi, the commander of the Army, attended the commemoration ceremony. Lt. Gen. Sayyad Shirazi was martyred by a senior MKO terrorist named Zohreh Qa’emi.