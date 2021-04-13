Iran opens National Center for Quantum Technology 

TEHRAN— Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, was present at a ceremony opening the National Center for Quantum Technology. He talked about progresses made by the Iranian scientists in this field.

Calling quantum technology “a very important field”, he said, “Today we experience quantum in the fields of computers, biology, sensitive sensor construction, and simulation.”

Salehi, a nuclear physicist, also said, “Today, advanced countries are investing billions in this field, and Iran is the only leading country in this field in West Asia.”

SA/PA

