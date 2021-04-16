Leader: Nuclear deal talks must not be prolonged

TEHRAN — In a televised speech broadcast late on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pointed to the ongoing negotiations in Vienna for a possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, saying negotiations must not last long.

“We do not argue (about the negotiations), but care must be taken not to prolong the negotiations,” the Leader remarked.

He advised the parties not to delay the negotiations because it is detrimental to the country.

The Leader also said, “In some private meetings that we hear about, the Europeans admit that Iran is right and that this (Iran’s) policy is right, but they do not have the independence to make decisions, and the United States is a bully,” the Leader said.

Pointing to the real intentions of the U.S., Ayatollah Khamenei said, “What Americans call direct and indirect negotiation is not to negotiate to accept the right word but to impose the wrong word.”

SA/PA