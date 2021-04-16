E3 negotiators meet with Iran’s Araghchi in Vienna

TEHRAN — In continuation of consultations between Iran and the P4+1 talks for a possible revival of the JCPOA, heads of the E3 delegates met with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, head of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna on Friday.

Also on Friday, another meeting was held between Araghchi and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary General of the European Union's Foreign Action Service.

Separate meetings were scheduled to take place on Friday evening between Araghchi and the heads of the Russian and Chinese delegations.

SA/PA