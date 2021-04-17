JCPOA Joint Commission to continue talks on Saturday

TEHRAN— The Joint Commission of the JCPOA set to resume nuclear deal talks on Saturday afternoon, 17 April, in Vienna.

Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service, will lead the negotiations.

Representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran - the remaining members of the JCPOA - will participate in the meeting.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, is in charge of the Iranian delegation.

Participants will assess current debates about the possibility of the United States rejoining the JCPOA, as well as how to ensure complete and successful enforcement of the JCPOA by all parties.

The U.S. is participating in the talks indirectly.

