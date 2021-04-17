United States should lift all sanctions, says Iranian MP

TEHRAN— In a tweet on Saturday, Seyed Ali Aghazadeh, head of the Defense Sub-Committee of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament criticized the United States’ policy toward Iran, saying Washington should lift all sanctions against Iran.

“The definite policy of the Islamic Republic toward the United States is the lifting of all sanctions; the United States seeks to impose its false words on the Iranian nation, not to accept the word of truth!” the senior MP said.

“The U.S. proposals are also arrogant and humiliating,” the MP added.

Iran has repeatedly said that it will return to the JCPOA only after the U.S. lifts all sanctions verifiably.

Negotiations are underway between Iran and the P4+1 group in Vienna for a possible revival of the JCPOA.

SA/PA