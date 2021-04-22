Sepahan edge Nassaji: IPL

TEHRAN - Sepahan football team defeated struggling Nassaji 1-0 on Matchday 21 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Ehsan Haji Safi scored the solitary goal of the match in the 25th minute with a long-range shot.

Sepahan defender Mohammad Nejhadmehdi was sent off in the 45th minute.

Aluminum and Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Arak. Mohammad Khodabandelou was on target for the visiting team in the 43rd minute and Hamed Pakdel scored for Aluminum after the hour mark.

Naft Masjed Soleyman defeated Mes Rafsanjan courtesy of a goal from Sasan Hosseini in the 59th minute.

Sepahan sit top of the table with 44 points, three points ahead of Persepolis who have one game in hands.