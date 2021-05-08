“Klara and the Sun” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, the British novelist of Japanese origin and Nobel Laureate in Literature in 2017, has recently been published in Persian.

Shiva Maqanlu is the translator of the book published by Nimaj, whose original version was published on March 2, 2021.

Another Persian translation of the novel by Shirin Shokrollahi has previously been published by Kuleposhti in Iran.

“Klara and the Sun”, the first novel by Ishiguro since he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, tells the story of Klara, an Artificial Friend with outstanding observational qualities, who, from her place in the store, carefully watches the behavior of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass on the street outside. She remains hopeful that a customer will soon choose her.

The dystopian science fiction story is a thrilling book that offers a look at our changing world through the eyes of an unforgettable narrator, and one that explores the fundamental question: What does it mean to love?

In her review for The New York Times, Radhika Jones notes that “Klara and the Sun” returns to the theme of “The Remains of the Day” as “Ishiguro gives voice to: not the human, but the clone; not the lord, but the servant. ‘Klara and the Sun’ complements his brilliant vision, though it doesn’t reach the artistic heights of his past achievements. When Klara says, ‘I have my memories to go through and place in the right order,’ it strikes the quintessential Ishiguro chord.”

In a positive review, Cherwell described Ishiguro’s novel as characterized by “elegance and poise,” praising the narrator Klara as “a memorable first-person narrative voice, simultaneously robotic and infantile, scrupulous yet naive.”

The Economist praised the book and mentioned that it affects “a cross between ‘Never Let Me Go’ and ‘The Remains of the Day’, with Klara in the place of Stevens, the butler whose first-person narration provided a between-the-lines portrait of morality among the English upper crust in the interwar years.”

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel “Klara and the Sun” by Shiva Maqanlu.



