IAEA inspected Iran nuclear facilities three times a month: report

TEHRAN— According to Bloomberg, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has conducted three-snap inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities a month, marking a record.

Last year, the global nuclear watchdog conducted three surprise inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities every month.

According to the report published by Bloomberg on Friday, one-fifth of the IAEA’s 161 surprise inspections worldwide in 2020 were from Iran's nuclear facilities.

The report said the number of inspections by the IAEA inspectors in Iran in 2020 is almost close to the record of visits in 2018.

